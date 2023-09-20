We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Humana (HUM) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Humana (HUM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $473.80, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had lost 3.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Humana as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Humana is projected to report earnings of $7.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.34 billion, up 11.16% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.26 per share and revenue of $102.34 billion, which would represent changes of +11.97% and +10.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Humana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Humana currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.82, which means Humana is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
