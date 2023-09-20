Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Sep 20, 2023

  • Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ((APOG - Free Report) ) gained 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.
  • Block, Inc.’s ((SQ - Free Report) ) declined 2.8% following news that Alyssa Henry, who leads Block’s Square merchant business, will be leaving the company, according to a regulatory filing.
  • Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ((RKLB - Free Report) ) tumbled 7.5% following the company’s first launch failure in over two years.
  • Pinterest, Inc.’s ((PINS - Free Report) ) gained 3.2% after company executives said that they now expect strong year-over-year growth in revenues following a slowdown earlier.

