Image: Bigstock

Berry Global (BERY) to Advance Sustainability in Mexico

Berry Global Group (BERY - Free Report) has entered into a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with multinational renewable energy company, ACCIONA Energia, to operate four of its Mexican facilities with wind and solar power.
 
The PPA procures nearly 100,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of cost-effective, renewable energy annually and is projected to avoid around 40,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. This advances BERY’s aim to meet its net-zero goals. It also helps the company’s customers move forward in achieving their sustainability goals.

The agreement reduces Berry Global’s operational impact and customers’ supply chain emissions, simultaneously minimizing the cost and price fluctuation related to fossil fuels. As part of this deal, BERY’s San Luis Potosi, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Atlacomulco, and Tlanepantla sites across Mexico will consume 100% renewable energy through a combination of around 70% wind and 30% solar. Being the largest site to be powered through the PPA, San Luis Potosi will account for roughly two-thirds of BERY’s total energy consumption in Mexico.

The new agreement builds on Berry Global’s existing Latin American renewable energy portfolio, which is estimated to consume renewable energy of more than 120,000 MWh. By allowing BERY to increase its renewable energy usage year over year, these investments help the company step up its Science Based targets initiative-validated climate goals to reduce absolute Scope 1+2 (operational) emissions by 25% and Scope 3 (supply chain) emissions by 25% by 2025 compared with 2019.

Berry Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

