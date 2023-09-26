We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Humana (HUM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Humana (HUM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $501.07, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had gained 3.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 5.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.
Humana will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $7.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.34 billion, up 11.16% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.26 per share and revenue of $102.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.97% and +10.19%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Humana is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Humana's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.09, which means Humana is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.