Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Dreyfus Strategic Value I (DRGVX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DRGVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 10.69% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
MFS Union Standard Equity Fund A (MUEAX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. MUEAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. MUEAX, with annual returns of 10.24% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Retail (TIIRX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TIIRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 9.29%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.