Company News for Sep 26, 2023

  • Amazon.com Inc.’s ((AMZN - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.7% after the company decided to invest $ 4 billion in AI startup Anthropic.
  • Alcoa Corp.’s ((AA - Free Report) ) shares plunged 6.1% after the company announced that its executive vice president William Oplinger would succeed Roy Harvey as the CEO and president.
  • Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. ((WSM - Free Report) ) soared 11.6% after an investment firm Green Equity Investors acquired a 5% in the company.
  • Shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. ((SCHW - Free Report) ) rose 0.4% after the company lowered fees on two fixed-income funds.

