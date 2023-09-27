Back to top

Company News for Sep 27, 2023

  • Amazon.com Inc.’s ((AMZN - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 4% after the U.S. FTC and 17 state attorney generals sued the company with antitrust charges.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ((SIRI - Free Report) ) shares tanked 3.2% following news that Liberty Media has sent a proposal to the board of directors the former to merge the two corporate structures.
  • Shares of TD SYNNEX Corp. ((SNX - Free Report) ) plummeted 5.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $13.96 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 99.9%.
  • Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. ((UNFI - Free Report) ) plunged 27.3% after the company provided weak adjusted earnings per share and EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2024.

