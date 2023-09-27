We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed at $3.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 6.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.
Adma Biologics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.55 million, up 52.23% from the year-ago period.
ADMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $244.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.82% and +58.41%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.