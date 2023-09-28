Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 28, 2023

  • Costco Wholesale Corp.’s ((COST - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.9% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $4.86, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.71.
  • AAR Corp.’s ((AIR - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.78, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73.
  • Shares of MillerKnoll Inc. ((MLKN - Free Report) ) soared 28% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.37, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21.
  • Shares of Paychex Inc. ((PAYX - Free Report) ) surged 3.4% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.

