Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) reported $6.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 59.2%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to -$0.58 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.72 billion, representing a surprise of +2.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Occupancy percentage: 109% compared to the 109.46% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Passenger cruise days (PCDs): 25800 thousand compared to the 26032.66 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Available lower berth days (ALBDs): 23700 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23782.6 thousand.
- Fuel cost per metric ton: $636 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $620.
- Fuel consumption in metric tons: 700 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 699.86 Kmt.
- Revenues- Passenger ticket: $4.55 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +75.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Onboard and other: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Tour and Other: $172 million compared to the $146.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.8% year over year.
Shares of Carnival have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.