Livent (LTHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Livent (LTHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.41, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 15.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 14.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.94 million, up 18.71% from the prior-year quarter.
LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.57% and +32.39%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Livent's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.68.
Investors should also note that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 0.24 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.