EnerSys (ENS) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) closed at $93.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had lost 10.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 7.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.
EnerSys will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EnerSys is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $911.9 million, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.
ENS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.69% and +3.77%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EnerSys is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, EnerSys is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.98, which means EnerSys is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that ENS has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ENS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.