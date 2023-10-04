Back to top

Helen of Troy (HELE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2023, Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) reported revenue of $491.56 million, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.74, compared to $2.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485.45 million, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Helen of Troy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Beauty & Wellness: $251.59 million versus $255.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Home & Outdoor: $239.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $229.88 million.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness: $19.86 million compared to the $24.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor: $42.42 million versus $36.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Helen of Troy have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

