Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) reported $176.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.5%. EPS of -$0.10 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $175.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tilray Brands, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Cannabis business: $70.33 million compared to the $66.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Wellness business: $13.30 million versus $14.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
  • Revenues- Beverage alcohol business: $24.16 million compared to the $27.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.
  • Revenues- Distribution business: $69.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
  • Gross profit- Cannabis: $19.82 million compared to the $33.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Wellness: $3.80 million compared to the $4.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Beverage: $12.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.30 million.
  • Gross profit- Distribution: $7.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.65 million.
Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. have returned -27.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

