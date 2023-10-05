We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention
Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $2.5 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.
The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund (GMPPX - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund (GMSAX - Free Report) and Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund (GMYPX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.
Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund invests its borrowings and net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in mid-cap companies that fall within the market capitalization range of companies included on the Russell Midcap Value Index. GMPPX advisors also invest in foreign securities.
Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.4%. As of the end of May 2023, GMPPX held 103 issues with 2.3% of its assets invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund seeks to achieve a long-term return. GMSAX invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of equities, equity index futures, bonds, bond futures, equity swaps, interest rate swaps, currency forwards, non-deliverable forwards, options, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and structured securities.
Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9%. GMSAX has an expense ratio of 1.41% compared with the category average of 1.68%.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund invests its assets and any borrowings in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. companies. GMYPX Adviser Plan Market capitalization of these companies must be within the parameters of the Russell 1000 Value Index at the time of investment.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. Kevin Martens has been one of the fund managers of GMYPX since 2019.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.
