Company News for Oct 5, 2023

  • Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM - Free Report) gained 6.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $2.01 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion.
  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) rose 1.8% on mega-cap growth stocks rebounding in the session.
  • Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) jumped 6.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) plunged 5.3% on the energy slump.

