Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Constellation Brands (STZ) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) reported $2.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $3.70 for the same period compares to $3.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.38, the EPS surprise was +9.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Constellation Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Shipment volume - Beer: 123 million compared to the 119.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Wine and Spirits: $444.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $509.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.9%.
  • Net Sales- Beer: $2.39 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
  • Operating Income- Wine and Spirits: $80.70 million compared to the $110.47 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Beer: $953.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $901.18 million.
  • Operating Income- Corporate Operations and Other: -$66.80 million versus -$77.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Constellation Brands here>>>

Shares of Constellation Brands have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise