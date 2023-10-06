We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Avoid Betting on UPS Stock Now
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) is being affected by rising capital expenditure and weak guidance.
Let’s delve deeper.
Underperformance: UPS stock dipped 3.6% against its industry’s growth of 13.2% in the past year.
Southward Earnings Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 36.5% downward over the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 12.1% south in the same time frame. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.
Weak Zacks Rank and Style Score: UPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Moreover, its Momentum Score of D shows its short-term unattractiveness.
Other Headwinds: Rising capital expenses further add to its woes. In 2022, UPS incurred $4,769 million of capital expenditures, up 13.7% year over year. The company now expects current-year capital expenditures to be $5.3 billion, well above 2022 levels. The elevated capex guidance, even though aimed at long-term benefits, may dent current-year profit margins.
For 2023, United Parcel now anticipates revenues to be around $93 billion (prior view: $97 billion). The consolidated adjusted operating margin is now expected to be around 11.8% (prior view: 12.8%).
The five-year deal with International Brotherhood of Teamsters for better pay and working conditions is worth about $30 billion. Apart from the adverse effects of labor negotiations, weakening demand due to economic slowdown has also led to a decline in the volume of packages shipped. Detailed results will be out on Oct 26.
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) and Ryder System (R - Free Report) .
GATX, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has strengthened its railcar leasing operations.
For third-quarter and full-year 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 36.6% and 14.3% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.
Ryder, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, is benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Despite weak market conditions, Ryder reported better-than-expected earnings in second-quarter 2023. In fact, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. R has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark once), the average beat being 11.2%.