PulteGroup (PHM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $73.12, indicating a +1.27% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.
Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 10.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.
The upcoming earnings release of PulteGroup will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 24, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.79, marking a 3.72% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.04 billion, indicating a 2.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.62 per share and revenue of $16.49 billion, indicating changes of +7.59% and +1.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, PulteGroup boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.43 for its industry.
Meanwhile, PHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.