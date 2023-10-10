We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EnerSys (ENS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) ending at $93.90, denoting a -0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of industrial batteries had lost 3.74% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.41% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of EnerSys in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.81, reflecting a 63.06% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $911.9 million, reflecting a 1.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
ENS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.69% and +3.77%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EnerSys. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, EnerSys is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, EnerSys is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.77.
We can also see that ENS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.