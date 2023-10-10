We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) standing at $1.32, reflecting a -0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 11.33% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, up 52.17% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.33 million, showing a 1.13% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $46.75 million, indicating changes of +77.68% and -1.95%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Aquestive Therapeutics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.