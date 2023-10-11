Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 10, 2023

  • Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation ((LMT - Free Report) ) surged 8.9% following the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend.
  • The Walt Disney Company’s ((DIS - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.1% on reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has increased its stake in the company and could ask for more seats on the company’s board, including one for himself.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) declined 0.3% after data from the China Passenger Car Association showed that the carmaker’s sales fell 10.9% in China last month.
  • Chevron Corporation’s ((CVX - Free Report) ) shares jumped 2.8% on the broader energy stocks rally.

