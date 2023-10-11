See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 9, 2023
Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS - Free Report) offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. Cadence’s performance is being driven by solid customer demand for its diversified product portfolio. Frequent product launches and strategic collaborations are expected to boost the top-line growth. Among existing products, Palladium and Protium platform is gaining traction among clients in the artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscale computing and automotive segments. Going ahead, the company is likely to gain from clients increasing their research and development (R&D) spending in AI driven automation Cadence has increased revenue guidance for 2023. We expect revenues for the current year to be $4.06 billion. The upcoming earnings release of Cadence Design Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to increase from the same quarter last year.
Equinix, Inc. (EQIX - Free Report) is a global digital infrastructure company. Equinix’s global data center portfolio is well-poised to benefit from the high demand for inter-connected data center space on the back of rising enterprise cloud adoption and customers’ digital demand. The company’s recurring revenue model assures stable revenues. For 2023, we estimate year-over-year growth of 12.8% in its total revenues. Also, strategic expansion moves backed by a healthy balance sheet augur well. Recently, it expanded its relationship with Southern Cross Cables Limited (Southern Cross) to provide a key U.S.-based interconnectivity access point for the Southern Cross NEXT (SX NEXT) submarine cable system, forming a pivotal link between Australia and the United States. Further, with a lower-than-industry dividend payout and robust operating platform, we expect the dividend rate to be sustainable over the long run.