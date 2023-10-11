Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Neogen (NEOG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Neogen (NEOG - Free Report) reported $228.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 73%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was -21.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Neogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Animal Safety: $62.71 million compared to the $73.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food Safety: $166.28 million compared to the $158.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +157.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food Safety - Culture Media & Other: $81.89 million versus $74.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Animal Safety - Life Sciences: $1.66 million compared to the $1.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Animal Safety - Veterinary Instruments & Disposables: $12.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.97 million.
  • Revenues- Animal Safety - Animal Care & Other: $8.18 million versus $11.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Food Safety - Natural Toxins, Allergens & Drug Residues: $22.27 million compared to the $25.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Animal Safety - Genomics Services: $17.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.69 million.
  • Revenues- Food Safety - Genomics Services: $5.81 million compared to the $21.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Food Safety - Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants: $11.09 million versus $12.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Food Safety - Bacterial & General Sanitation: $45.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.89 million.
  • Revenues- Animal Safety - Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants: $22.69 million compared to the $24.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Neogen have returned -14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

