Moderna (MRNA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) reached $102.76, with a -1.6% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.
Shares of the biotechnology company witnessed a loss of 0.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Moderna in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.42, marking a 156.13% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.62 billion, down 51.92% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$4.32 per share and a revenue of $6.88 billion, indicating changes of -121.47% and -64.27%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Right now, Moderna possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.