Why Siemens AG (SIEGY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.45, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.51% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.
The upcoming earnings release of Siemens AG will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.19, showcasing a 29.59% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siemens AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.25% downward. Siemens AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Siemens AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.77, so one might conclude that Siemens AG is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that SIEGY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Industrial Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 203, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.