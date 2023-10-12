Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $4.18 for the same period compares to $2.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.29, the EPS surprise was +27.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales growth - International stores: 3.3% versus 2.9% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Store counts - Total U.S. Stores: 6,762 compared to the 6,763 average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Same store sales growth - U.S. stores: -0.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 0%.
  • Store counts - Total: 20,197 versus 20,413 estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Store counts - International Stores: 13,435 versus 13,650 estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores: 6,474 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 6,476.
  • Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores: 288 compared to the 287 average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising: $111.53 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $114.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
  • Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores: $86.28 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $87.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.2%.
  • Revenues- Supply chain: $618.09 million compared to the $639.62 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees: $73.14 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $72.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $138.32 million versus $136.98 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Domino's Pizza here>>>

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise