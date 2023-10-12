We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $4.18 for the same period compares to $2.79 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.29, the EPS surprise was +27.05%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Domino's Pizza here>>>
- Same store sales growth - International stores: 3.3% versus 2.9% estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Store counts - Total U.S. Stores: 6,762 compared to the 6,763 average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Same store sales growth - U.S. stores: -0.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 0%.
- Store counts - Total: 20,197 versus 20,413 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Store counts - International Stores: 13,435 versus 13,650 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores: 6,474 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 6,476.
- Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores: 288 compared to the 287 average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising: $111.53 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $114.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
- Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores: $86.28 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $87.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.2%.
- Revenues- Supply chain: $618.09 million compared to the $639.62 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
- Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees: $73.14 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $72.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
- Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $138.32 million versus $136.98 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.