Fastenal (FAST) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) reported $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion, representing a surprise of -0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fastenal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business days: 63 Days compared to the 63 Days average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Daily sales: $29.30 versus $29.28 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of in-market locations: 3,393 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,370.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations: 110,191 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 109,787.
  • Number of active Onsite locations: 1,778 versus 1,780 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of branch locations: 1,615 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,613.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings: 5,969 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,918.
Shares of Fastenal have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

