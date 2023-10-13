Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Walgreens (WBA) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended August 2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $35.42 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was -1.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walgreens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of locations at period end: 8,720 compared to the 8,689 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Comparable sales - U.S. Retail Pharmacy - Pharmacy: 9.2% versus 0.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $27.67 billion versus $26.70 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Revenues- U.S. Healthcare: $1.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.98 billion.
  • Revenues- International: $5.78 billion compared to the $5.71 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Pharmacy: $21.13 billion versus $19.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Retail: $6.54 billion compared to the $6.83 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- International - Wholesale: $2.90 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- International - Pharmacy: $974 million compared to the $926.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- International - Retail: $1.91 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $554 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $675.72 million.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$48 million versus -$58.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Walgreens have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

