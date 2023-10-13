We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Walgreens (WBA) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended August 2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $35.42 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was -1.47%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Walgreens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of locations at period end: 8,720 compared to the 8,689 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Comparable sales - U.S. Retail Pharmacy - Pharmacy: 9.2% versus 0.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $27.67 billion versus $26.70 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
- Revenues- U.S. Healthcare: $1.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.98 billion.
- Revenues- International: $5.78 billion compared to the $5.71 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
- Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Pharmacy: $21.13 billion versus $19.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Retail: $6.54 billion compared to the $6.83 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- International - Wholesale: $2.90 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- International - Pharmacy: $974 million compared to the $926.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- International - Retail: $1.91 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $554 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $675.72 million.
- Adjusted operating income (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$48 million versus -$58.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Walgreens have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.