Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) Hits New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 2.1% from its 52-week low price of $20.84/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BSCN in Focus

The underlying Nasdaq Bulletshares USD Corporate Bond 2023 Index represents the performance of a held-to-maturity portfolio of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The product charges 10 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

This short-term bond ETF charges 10 bps in fees buy yields 2.90% annually. Amid rising rate environment, this short-term bond ETF has lower default risks as well as interest rate risks.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, BSCN might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 1.80, which gives cues of a further rally.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - free report >>

Published in

etfs