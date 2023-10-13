Back to top

Company News for Oct 13, 2023

  • Shares of Fastenal Company ((FAST - Free Report) ) soared 7.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.
  • Commercial Metals Company’s ((CMC - Free Report) ) shares plunged 9.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 per share.
  • Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. ((VSCO - Free Report) ) gained 2% after the company said that it expects to record lower losses in the third quarter than previously expected.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s ((DPZ - Free Report) ) shares declined 1.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $1,027.4 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,052 million.

