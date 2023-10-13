Back to top

Brian's Big Idea On Energy

Read MoreHide Full Article

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he is back with another look at a big idea of his own. Today the big idea is centered around oil and oil patch stocks.

Brian talks about how there are big price targets out there for the price of oil. He also speaks to how geopolitical factors started the run higher and how they continue to force energy prices higher.

First up is USA Compression (USAC - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).  Brian highlights the chart and shows on the company raised pricing by more than 11% and that has been a big driver.  The company carries a $2.10 dividend and that translates to a 8.2% yield.

Next up is Oceaneering International (OII - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).  Brian notes how the company missed the mark in the most recent earnings report. Brian compares the forward PE multiple for this stock as well as USAC. 

Another conflict is causing the supply of uranium to run low and that has a way of pushing prices even higher.  Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that has a much more reasonable forward earnings multiple of 11.7x.

Brian notes that Jeremy Mullin is the editor of the Commodity Innovators service that looks to invest in the best names in the space.  Right now his portfolio is heavy in energy names and all but one of those names is in the green. 

Jeremy also gives solid commentary on what is moving the broader markets in his service.  Yesterday he broke down the move in the fixed income markets and how that impacted the equity market – something that is decidedly not commodity-related. 

Look here for more promotions from Zacks at Zacks.com/promo


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) - free report >>

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) - free report >>

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) - free report >>

Published in

energy oil-energy