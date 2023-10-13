We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why AGNC Investment (AGNC) Fell More Than Broader Market
The most recent trading session ended with AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) standing at $8.78, reflecting a -1.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 11.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 35.71% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $310.17 million, indicating a 75.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $417.5 million. These totals would mark changes of -22.51% and -55.59%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, AGNC Investment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.68 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.