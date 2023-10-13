We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kroger (KR) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed at $44.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.23%.
The supermarket chain's stock has dropped by 3.34% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.07% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of Kroger will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.90, showcasing a 2.27% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.93 billion, down 0.78% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and a revenue of $150.57 billion, representing changes of +6.86% and +1.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.17% increase. At present, Kroger boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Kroger is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.78 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.