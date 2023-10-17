We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FB Financial (FBK) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
FB Financial (FBK - Free Report) reported $108.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.7%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.74 million, representing a surprise of -11.22%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 76.2% versus 63.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net Interest Margin: 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average Earning Assets: $11.81 billion versus $11.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Nonperforming loans: $42.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.04 million.
- Mortgage banking income: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.46 million.
- Total Noninterest income: $8.04 million versus $23.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Investment services and trust income: $3.07 million compared to the $2.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Other Income: $1.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 million.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.96 million compared to the $3.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- ATM and interchange fees: $2.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million.
- Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis): $101.76 million compared to the $99.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of FB Financial have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.