Cambridge (CATC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cambridge (CATC - Free Report) reported $39.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.1%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +8.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cambridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.2% versus 2.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 75.6% compared to the 69.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Interest - Earning Assets: 5,219.07 million compared to the 5,233.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Ratio of net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans outstanding: 0% compared to the 0% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $10.55 million versus $10.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP): $28.64 million versus $27.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ATM/Debit card income: $0.40 million versus $0.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan related derivative income: $0.06 million compared to the $0.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other income: $0.50 million versus $0.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deposit account fees: $0.85 million versus $0.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management revenue: $8.51 million compared to the $8.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Bank owned life insurance income: $0.20 million versus $0.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Cambridge have returned +19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

