Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lockheed (LMT) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) reported $16.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $6.77 for the same period compares to $6.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.66, the EPS surprise was +1.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lockheed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aeronautics: $6.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
  • Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems: $4.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
  • Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control: $2.94 billion compared to the $2.92 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Space: $3.10 billion compared to the $3.08 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Aeronautics: $671 million versus $703.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Space: $259 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $278.20 million.
  • Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems: $482 million versus $513.36 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control: $398 million compared to the $371.09 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lockheed here>>>

Shares of Lockheed have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise