Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 17, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation ((SCHW - Free Report) ) jumped 4.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.
  • Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s ((GNTY - Free Report) ) shares declined 1% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share.
  • Shares of Manchester United plc ((MANU - Free Report) ) tumbled 10.4% on reports that billionaire Jim Ratcliffe will buy a minority stake in the soccer club that will value Manchester United at over $3.3 billion
  • Alphabet Inc.’s ((GOOGL - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.3% on the broader tech rally.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance tech-stocks