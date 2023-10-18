Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 44.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +4.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Brokerage Accounts: 2,431 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,432.92 thousand.
  • Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order: $3.11 versus $2.81 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Brokerage - Cleared DARTs: 1,709 thousand versus 1,676.82 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Brokerage - Customer equity: 369.8 billion versus 368.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Commissions: $333 million compared to the $321.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other fees and services: $52 million versus $45.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $412 million compared to the $366.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total net interest income: $733 million versus $726.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Interest income: $1.64 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise