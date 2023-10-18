Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Q2 Earnings

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) reported $18.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albertsons Companies, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same - Store Sales (Identical sales): 2.9% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of stores at end of quarter: 2,272 versus 2,271 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet: 112.9 million compared to the 112.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Fuel: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $266.60 million compared to the $311 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

