Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 18, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Bank of America Corp.’s ((BAC - Free Report) ) shares surged 2.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.  
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.’s ((LMT - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $6.77, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66.
  • Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. ((ELS - Free Report) ) climbed 4.3% after reporting third-quarter 2023 revenues of $388.81 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.91%.
  • Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. ((BK - Free Report) ) advanced 3.8% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.27, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - free report >>

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - free report >>

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - free report >>

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace finance reit