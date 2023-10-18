We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) reported revenue of $7 billion, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.01 billion, representing a surprise of -0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Bancorp here>>>
- Net interest margin (FTE): 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
- Efficiency Ratio: 64.4% compared to the 60.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total earning assets - Average balance: $605.25 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $604.57 billion.
- Net charge-off as % of Average loans: 0.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.
- Total nonperforming assets: $1.31 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming loans: $1.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion.
- Leverage ratio: 7.9% versus 7.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.2% versus 11.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Mortgage banking revenue: $144 million versus $150.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Commercial products revenue: $354 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $350.93 million.
- Net interest income (FTE): $4.27 billion compared to the $4.27 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Other- noninterest income: $198 million versus $158.09 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.