Compared to Estimates, Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $940 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $928.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +5.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 39.6 million versus 38.86 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading: 10.4 billion versus 10.78 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 31.7% compared to the 31% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading: 16.2% compared to the 17% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues: $124 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $123.23 million.
  • Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues: $144 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $133.54 million.
  • Net revenues- Capital Access Platforms: $456 million compared to the $443.84 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net revenues- Anti-Financial Crime: $93 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $91.62 million.
  • Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues: $188 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $186.75 million.
  • Revenues- Other Revenues: $10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +900%.
  • Market Platforms- Total net Trading Services revenues: $236 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $244.27 million.
  • Market Platforms- Marketplace Technology: $145 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $148.62 million.
Shares of Nasdaq have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

