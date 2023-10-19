We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PubMatic (PUBM)-FreeWheel Team Up to Enhance CTV Ads
PubMatic (PUBM - Free Report) recently announced a partnership with Comcast division FreeWheel, granting PubMatic's Activate platform direct access to premium publisher-connected television ad inventory.
The latest collaboration aims to expand opportunities for ad buyers to access a broader range of premium Connected Tv (CTV) ad inventory. It provides exclusive campaign budget access to FreeWheel publishers via PubMatic’s Activate.
The partnership aims to improve interoperability, streamline operations, and enhance transparency for buyers and sellers in the premium CTV ad inventory sector.
Expanding Portfolio Aids PubMatic’s Prospects
PubMatic benefits from a robust portfolio, leveraging the strength of its omnichannel platform, cultivating deeper customer and partner relationships, and expanding its presence through TV ads within the inventory sector.
Building on its strengths, PubMatic extended its end-to-end supply path optimization (SPO) solution, Activate, to the Asia-Pacific region. This expansion, in combination with generative AI, broadened their addressable market by nearly $65 billion, facilitating non-bided direct deals and CTV access through key partnerships that led to a 30% surge in CTV revenue in the second quarter of 2023.
PUBM's introduction of Convert, an all-in-one commerce media solution, consolidates onsite and offsite monetization. This expands PubMatic’s addressable market by $10 billion, primarily fueled by performance marketing budgets, facilitating diversification beyond brand advertising within their comprehensive software suite that includes SSP and Connect.
In the second quarter of 2023, PubMatic recorded a 13% year-over-year increase in its total number of active customers and is successfully monetizing inventory from more than 1,750 publishers.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, PUBM expects revenues between $58 million and $61 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter is pegged at $59.44 million, indicating a decline of 7.85% year over year.
