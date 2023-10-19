Back to top

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.91 million, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +1.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Second Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.6%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 50.1% versus 50% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total interest earning assets - Average Balance: $5.39 billion versus $5.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $9.88 million compared to the $9.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $63.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.13 million.
  • Other income: $1.02 million compared to the $0.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Debit card interchange income: $2.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.70 million.
  • Financial Services- Service charges on deposits: $2.50 million versus $2.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest and dividend income: $63.03 million compared to the $62.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans: $0.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.40 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Old Second Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Old Second Bancorp have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

