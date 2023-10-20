Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dime Community (DCOM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dime Community (DCOM - Free Report) reported $84.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.1%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +1.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dime Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.7% compared to the 60.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.98 billion versus $12.98 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $76.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.22 million.
  • BOLI income: $2.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.18 million.
  • Loan level derivative income: $0.78 million versus $1.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-interest income- Other: $0.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.58 million.
  • Service charges and other fees: $3.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.55 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $7.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.92 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dime Community here>>>

Shares of Dime Community have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise