Lam Research (LRCX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) reported $3.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 31.4%. EPS of $6.85 for the same period compares to $10.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.07, the EPS surprise was +12.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lam Research performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Leading- and non-leading-edge equipment and upgrade Revenue - Memory: 38% compared to the 28.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Leading- and non-leading-edge equipment and upgrade Revenue - Logic/integrated device manufacturing: 26% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 22.5%.
  • Leading- and non-leading-edge equipment and upgrade Revenue - Foundry: 36% compared to the 49.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Customer support-related revenue and other: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Systems: $2.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.4%.
Shares of Lam Research have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

