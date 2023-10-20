ManpowerGroup (
Manpower (MAN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported $4.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $2.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Manpower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Manpower here>>>
- Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas: $358.70 million versus $359.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
- Revenues from Services- Southern Europe: $2.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
- Revenues from Services- Americas- United States: $752.60 million versus $734.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.1% change.
- Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France: $1.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
- Revenues from Services- Northern Europe: $914.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $933.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
- Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe: $485.10 million compared to the $476.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenues from Services- APME: $564.80 million compared to the $567.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
- Revenues from Services- Americas: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.
- Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy: $413.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $415.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
- Revenues from Services- Intercompany Eliminations: -$23.40 million compared to the -$21.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Unit Profit- Corporate expenses: -$37.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$53.34 million.
Shares of Manpower have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.