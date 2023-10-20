We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Airlines (AAL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reported $13.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +46.15%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Available seat miles - Total: 73,285 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 73,006.41 million.
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total: 13.02 cents versus 13.19 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total: 2.91 $/gal compared to the 2.88 $/gal average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total revenue per ASM - Total: 18.4 cents compared to the 18.53 cents average estimate based on five analysts.
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total: 17.4 cents versus 17.46 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Passenger load factor (percent) - Total: 84% compared to the 85% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Passenger revenue per ASM - Total: 16.95 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.05 cents.
- Yield - Total: 20.18 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.27 cents.
- Fuel consumption - Total: 1,102 MGal versus 1,094.99 MGal estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Passenger: $12.42 billion versus $12.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
- Revenue- Other: $868 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $880.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
- Revenue- Cargo: $193 million compared to the $208.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.8% year over year.
Shares of American Airlines have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.