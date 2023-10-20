Back to top

Compared to Estimates, East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, East West Bancorp (EWBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $647.57 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.02, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01, the EPS surprise was +0.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans HFI: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio: 31.2% compared to the 32.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $65.05 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.78 billion.
  • Efficiency ratio: 38.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 35.6%.
  • Total capital ratio: 14.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15%.
  • Tier 1 capital ratio: 13.3% versus 13.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Leverage ratio: 10.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.3%.
  • Total nonaccrual loans: $103.70 million versus $135.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $103.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.20 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $76.75 million versus $75.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $570.81 million versus $566.39 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of East West Bancorp have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

